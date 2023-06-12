Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Release Date & Artwork On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Digital & DVD

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts released in theaters across the US on June 9, 2023. The film will soon be available in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray (also packaged in a 4k SteelBook edition), Digital, and DVD.

The release date for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in Digital UHD/HD is estimated for July 11, 2023. The disc release date is expected in early September.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is arriving in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured above) with a 4k disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy (the inclusion of a 2k BD is to be confirmed). The traditional plastic case edition packages a single 4k BD and Digital Code. The Blu-ray edition includes one disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in object-based Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish.

Bonus features are to be confirmed.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is list priced $44.99 (4k SteelBook), $37.99 (4k Blu-ray), $31.99 (Blu-ray), $25.99 (DVD), and $24.99 (Digital) on Amazon. Expect those prices to drop within the next few weeks.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon