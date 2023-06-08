The Flash: The Complete Series dated for release on Blu-ray Disc

HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Flash: The Complete Series dated for release on Blu-ray Disc
The Flash: The Complete Series Blu-ray Disc has been dated for release on Aug. 29, 2023. The 34-disc collection from Studio Distribution Services includes all nine seasons that ran from 2014 to 2023 on The CW.

Warner Bros.’ The Flash: The Complete Series arrives in stores simultaneously with the ninth and final season of The Flash on Blu-ray and DVD.

On Blu-ray, episodes of The Flash are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The sound is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Total run time of the collection is 11,040 minutes.

The Flash: The Complete Series has an MSRP of $169.96 Order on Amazon

