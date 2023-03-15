Home4k Blu-rayCliffhanger (1993) will release in a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook with...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Cliffhanger (1993) will release in a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook with Dolby Vision

By HD Report
0
Cliffhanger (1993) 30th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Cliffhanger (1993) starring Sylvester Stallone will celebrate 30 years with a Limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition that now features Dolby Vision (previously, the video only offered HDR10). The 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment arrives May 30, 2023 and includes a 4k disc, 2k disc, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Cliffhanger is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. As mentioned above, High Dynamic Range is offered via HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel formats. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Cliffhanger 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray SteelBook has an MSRP of $45.99.

Description: Sarah was an inexperienced climber. She trusted Gabe to rescue her. But something went wrong high above the valley floor… For Rocky Mountain Rescue, the mission is almost routine: locate five climbers. With the woman he loves (Turner) and his best friend, Gabe Walker braves the icy peaks only to discover that the distress call is really a trap set by merciless international terrorist Eric Qualen. Now millions of dollars and their own lives hang in the balance.

Cliffhanger (1993) 30th Anniversary 4k SteelBook specs
Cliffhanger (1993) 30th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Previous articleThe Italian Job (2003) celebrates 20 years with 4k Blu-ray upgrade
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved