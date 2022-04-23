New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week, April 26

This week Moonfall starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson gets released on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, both available in combo editions from Lionsgate with a second disc and digital copy. The Criterion Collection restored the documentary For All Mankind in a 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition. Stanley Donen’s classic musical Singin’ in the Rain starring Gene Kelly releases to 4k for the first time in a combo edition from Paramount. And, 12 Monkeys starring Brad Pitt and Bruce Willis releases in a Special Edition 4k Blu-ray from Arrow Video. Here’s a list of more new releases this week with links to Amazon.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, April 26, 2022

Blu-ray Disc

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

4k Blu-ray Disc

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.