New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week, April 26

new 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray April 26, 2022This week Moonfall starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson gets released on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, both available in combo editions from Lionsgate with a second disc and digital copy. The Criterion Collection restored the documentary For All Mankind in a 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition. Stanley Donen’s classic musical Singin’ in the Rain starring Gene Kelly releases to 4k for the first time in a combo edition from Paramount. And, 12 Monkeys starring Brad Pitt and Bruce Willis releases in a Special Edition 4k Blu-ray from Arrow Video. Here’s a list of more new releases this week with links to Amazon.

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

