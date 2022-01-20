The Best Streaming 4k Shows for Your Home Theater

There are so many great series across various platforms such as Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, and Paramount+ that it might be hard to decide on what to watch next. Well, if you’ve got a 4k TV (with or without HDR), and a multi-speaker audio system at home these shows will bring out the best in your home theater. We’ve taken into account image resolution (detail/sharpness), color range (that can be expanded with Dolby Vision or HDR10), audio quality (often offered in Dolby Atmos or Dolby 5.1 surround), and overall “watchability” (meaning, is the show any good?). If we missed any shows please be sure to let us know in the comments. If you’re new to 4k/HDR read How To Watch HDR Movies & TV Shows.

Foundation (Apple TV+)

Beginning with the explosion of the starbridge on Trantor, to the desert landscapes of Terminus, Apple TV’s Foundation has moments that will “wow” you with color, detail, and sound design. The series ended its first season in November 2021 and was announced to extend to a second season. There is a lot to build on in this show based on the series of books by American author Isaac Asimov, and the audio and video provide a great home theater experience. See more 4k shows and movies on Apple TV+.

Lost In Space (Netflix)

Lost In Space premiered its third season on Dec. 1, 2021 and has always been an impressive show for home theaters. The imagery is incredibly sharp in 4k and rich with color via Dolby Vision. However, you don’t really even need HDR to appreciate the color in this series because the imagery already has good contrast and color depth. The series also shows off some excellent sound mixing with Dolby Atmos audio. See more 4k/HDR/Atmos titles on Netflix.

National Geographic: Welcome To Earth (Disney+)

One of the best shows you can watch right now especially if you own a 4K HDR TV is National Geographic’s Welcome to Earth on Disney Plus. The documentary series starring Will Smith contains some of the best footage we’ve seen in the format, and is almost built to test your home theater’s audio and visual capabilities. The cinematography is exceptional and the music composition by Daniel Pemberton is hypnotic. See more Disney+ movies & shows in 4k.

See (Apple TV+)

Season 2 of Apple TV’s See premiered on August 27, 2021, bringing a new key member to the cast in Dave Bautista. The show, led by Jason Momoa, is shot with such dramatic lighting that you really need to watch it in a theater-like environment to appreciate the subtleties. Immersive sound (offered in Dolby Atmos) and rich detail (in 4k Ultra HD) make this a great watch on a home theater system. See more 4k shows and movies on Apple TV+.

The Witcher (Netflix)

Henry Cavill looks a little bit different in this original series on Netflix (at least different than his breakout role as the Man of Steel) but is convincing as the show’s protagonist “Geralt of Rivia.” The series (based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski) premiered its second season on Dec. 17, 2021, and has never looked or sounded better. The dramatic imagery is greatly enhanced with Dolby Vision which adds tons of detail in shadow areas (the show is notably dark). And, the Dolby Atmos soundtrack with immersive surround sound effects is another reason to watch this series. See more titles in 4k/HDR/Atmos on Netflix.

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

If you’re a fan of Star Wars or Boba Fett there is definitely something for you in Disney Plus’ The Book of Boba Fett that premiered in December 2021 with new chapters every Wednesday. The color (offered in Dolby Vision HDR), video resolution, and sound will showcase your home theater system capabilities. Also, be sure to check out two seasons of The Mandalorian also on Disney+. Check out more Disney+ movies & shows in 4k.

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Paramount+ Original Series Star Trek: Discovery streams with Dolby Vision and 5.1 Dolby Digital surround sound throughout its 4 seasons. It would be great if the show was offered in 4k resolution, but nevertheless is impressive in Full HD (1080p) resolution with expanded color via HDR. The visual effects are stunning in the series, and the layers of sound design can be immersive with the right speaker setup. Also be sure to check out Star Trek: Picard also on Paramount+ which looks equally as good. See a list of 4k/HDR/Amos titles on Paramount+.