Black Friday Deals on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Discs

You can grab some amazing deals on Blu-rays, 4k Blu-rays, and some 3D Blu-rays this Black Friday. After digging through some of the best price drops we found a ton of 4k Blu-rays (normally priced $19.99 to $29.99) for $7.99 to $9.99 and other deep discounts on standard Blu-ray. These deals probably won’t last beyond Black Friday weekend so it’s a great time to add some titles to your collection. See below for some great deals we found. Links will go to Amazon or Best Buy.

Black Friday Deals on Blu-ray Discs

Indiana Jones 4 movie collection 4k blu-ray steelbook case
Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Steelbook
$84.99 (List: $111.99)
Total Recall 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray 900
Total Recall 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray
$9.99 (List: $22.99)
Spiral 4k Blu-ray slipcover 900Spiral (2021) 4k Blu-ray
$9.99 (List: $42.99)
Chaos Walking 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Chaos Walking 4k SteelBook
$19.99 (List: $31.99)
Ghostbusters (1984) 4k Blu-ray
Ghostbusters (1984) 4k Blu-ray
Price: $9.99 (List: $30.99)
Terminator- Dark Fate 4k Blu-ray 900
Terminator: Dark Fate 4k Blu-ray
Price: $7.99 (List: $25.99)
1917-4k-Blu-ray
1917 4k Blu-ray
Price: $9.99 (List: $29.99)
The Suicide Squad 4k Blu-ray 900
The Suicide Squad 4k Blu-ray
Price: $24.99 (List: $49.98)
Also Read: Black Friday Deals on 4k Blu-ray Players

