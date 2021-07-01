Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy box set releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy is releasing to a boxed set from SDS on September 7, 2021.

The trilogy consists of Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

On 4k Blu-ray, each film is presented in 2160p (at various aspect ratios) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. Blu-ray copies are also included in the set.

The edition coincides with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray is priced $84.99.










