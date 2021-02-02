Home Blu-ray Disc Godzilla (2104) 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details
Godzilla (2104) 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details

Godzilla 2014 4k Blu-rayGodzilla (2014) has been officially dated and detailed for release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on March 23, 2021. The new upgraded disc edition features a Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack with subtitles in English SDH, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. On 4k BD the film is presented at 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range.

The combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Previously released extras are offered on the 1080p Blu-ray including Operation: Lucky Dragon, Monarch: The M.U.T.O File, The Godzilla Revelation, Godzilla: Force of Nature, and more.

Godzilla (2014) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $24.99. Order on Amazon

Best Buy has a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook version of Godzilla (2014) priced $34.99. Purchase on Best Buy
