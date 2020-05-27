These devices support HBO Max

Want to know what devices are supported by HBO Max? Here’s a list of popular devices including Android and Apple iOS smartphones, streaming media players like Apple TV and Chromecast, consoles including PS4 and Xbox One, and select Smart TVs. Simply put, if you can find the HBO Max in the smart device’s app store than it is supported.
List of Devices That Support HBO Max
- Android phones and tablets (with Android OS 5+)
- Android TV (OS 5+)
- Apple TV (4th gen and later)
- Chromebooks
- Chromecast
- iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch (with iOS 12.2+)
- PC and Mac computers
- PlayStation 4
- Samsung TV (2016+)
- Xbox One