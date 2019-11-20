Want a Cheap 4k Blu-ray Player?

If you’re looking for a cheap 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray player that does HDR (HDR10 & Dolby Vision (via firmware update)), Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X audio this Sony 2018 model is a great bargain.

At $149 (on Amazon) the Sony UBP-X700 is priced $100 less than the Sony UBP-X800M2 and plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, upscales non-4k content, supports the BT.2020 color space, streams many video formats like HEVC, MPEG-4/AVC, and includes apps for popular streaming services like Netflix and Vudu.

Why is this model so cheap? One reason is the UBP-X700 (2018 model) does not support Bluetooth. That means you can’t connect wireless headphones. In addition, it’s a smaller unit (12-3/5″ wide x 8-1/2″ deep) than standard 17”/19″ rack components. You may also need to do a firmware update (recommended) to get Dolby Vision support. And, it’s worth noting Dolby Vision is not auto-detected and must be switched on (the same holds true for other Sony models). And, so far Sony has not issued a firmware update (and may never) for HDR10+.

If those things don’t matter to you, right now the UBP-X700 is selling for $149 on Amazon (MSRP $249).

